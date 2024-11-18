Breaking stereotypes: Northeast Indian cinema’s global ascent

Northeast Indian cinema is witnessing a transformative boom, finally garnering the attention it has long deserved. Historically marginalised, films from the region are now being celebrated at prestigious national and international film festivals. The discussion, hosted by The Federal’s Samir Purkayastha and Parthajit Baruah, explored this phenomenon and its implications for the region's film industry.

While filmmaking in the Northeast is not new —Assam’s first film, Joymoti, was made in 1935 — the industry remained small and underrepresented. Films in languages like Assamese and Manipuri dominated but received limited recognition. However, this narrative has started to change, as films from other regional languages, including Bodo, Khasi, and Garo, are gaining traction. Movies like Aai Bora’s Bodo film Semkhor, Dominic Sangma’s Garo-language film Ma.Ama, and Pradip Kurbah’s Khasi film Lorni - The Flaneur highlight the linguistic and cultural diversity of the region.



An essential aspect of this growth is the storytelling approach. Northeast filmmakers are focusing on universal themes, aiming to connect with audiences globally. Movies such as Ludo, which portrays the human condition through market life, are resonating beyond regional boundaries. These stories are relatable, whether set in Northeast India, Delhi, or Paris.





The conversation also addressed stereotypes and misrepresentation in mainstream Indian cinema. In the past, Bollywood’s portrayal of the region was often superficial or culturally inaccurate. Films like Anek, which explored insurgency but made technical errors like misidentifying regional details, demonstrate the lingering gap in understanding Northeast India. This gap is slowly being bridged as filmmakers from the region, like Dominic Sangma and Pradip Kurbah, gain national and international acclaim, breaking out of the “Northeast” label to simply be recognised as Indian filmmakers.



The rise of regional cinema from the Northeast has also been bolstered by increased commercial investments. In Assam, for instance, production budgets have reached ₹5-10 crore, allowing filmmakers to create high-quality films that attract wider audiences. This financial growth, however, relies on striking a balance between commercial and artistic cinema. While popular films bring immediate box-office success, artistic films like Village Rockstars remain timeless classics.

The surge in recognition and resources signals a promising future for Northeast Indian cinema. Yet, as the discussion concluded, sustaining this growth requires nurturing both commercial hits and artistic endeavours, ensuring the region's stories continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

