UGC draft rules: After non-BJP-ruled states, NDA ally JD(U) sees red

It’s not just the Opposition and non-BJP-ruled states that have decried the provisions in the University Grants Commission (UGC) draft regulations that give chancellors, mostly state governors, a bigger say in the appointment of vice-chancellors to universities.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), a key ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has also expressed its reservations on the issue, asserting that it may limit the state government’s role and pose as a roadblock in drafting a roadmap for higher education in the state.

Also read: New UGC norms for VC selection draw intense opposition from states



The draft for 2025 focuses on the appointment of vice-chancellors, giving powers to chancellors or visitors to form the three-member selection committee.

Draft guidelines limit role of state govts: JD(U)

JD(U)’s national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad has reportedly said that the party has a bone to pick with “limiting the role of elected governments in appointment of vice-chancellors.”

“We have not read the draft resolution of UGC entirely, but from whatever is being reported so far, we do have a concern about limiting the role of elected governments in appointment of Vice-Chancellors. This will impact the state government’s road map for higher education,” The Hindu quoted him as saying.

Federal powers at threat

The draft guidelines have raised serious concerns over federal powers of the state as they will make it easier for the Union government to appoint individuals of their choice in key positions in universities while sidelining the state government on the matter.

The draft amendments have been vociferously criticised by academics, policymakers and the Opposition including chief ministers of non-NDA-ruled like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal.

Calling the amendments as an “assault on federalism,” the chief ministers of these states have said that the proposed regulations will not only diminish the authority of the state government but also threaten to undermine the diverse educational ecosystems that exist across the country.

Also read: Bengal Governor nod for VC appointments: 18-month row coming to an end



The governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu have already passed resolutions against the draft regulations in their respective assemblies.

Defending the regulations, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, however, has argued that the guidelines would enhance innovation, inclusivity, and dynamism.

Incompatible with federal system: Pinarayi

On Tuesday, the legislative Assembly of Kerala unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the draft guidelines and issue a revised version.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who moved the resolution in the House, said that universities in various states function according to the laws passed by the respective state legislatures as the later have the power to establish and supervise these institutions.

He said that the Centre, on the other, hand has only has the power to coordinate and fix standards for higher education and research institutions.

Pinarayi said that, the Centre, however, ignored these facts and without consulting stakeholders issued the draft UGC guidelines which he said were "incompatible with the federal system and democracy".

Also read: Citing Gujarat Model, Karnataka seeks to clip Governor’s power on varsities



He claimed that the provision in the norms allowing persons even from the private sector to be appointed as vice-chancellors, while not considering academic experts, was "a move to commercialise the higher education sector.

TN asks Centre to withdraw draft rules

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has also unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union Ministry of Education to withdraw the draft regulations.

Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that the new guidelines threaten Tamil Nadu’s higher education system, which is rooted in social justice.

Also read: TN Assembly passes resolution for rollback of UGC’s new regulations 2025



In Tamil Nadu, all political parties except the BJP supported the resolution. Even the BJP’s ally, the PMK, backed the chief minister's move. BJP legislators staged a walkout in protest before the resolution was put to vote.

TN CM writes to Education Ministry

Urging Union Education Minister Pradhan to roll back the regulations, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in a letter has said that several provisions in the draft UGC regulations were 'in conflict with the state’s educational system and policies.

The state believed that many provisions in the draft regulations might pose serious challenges to the academic integrity, autonomy, and inclusive development of state universities, he said.

"We therefore request that the Ministry of Education may withdraw the draft Bills under discussion and review the concerns to better align with the needs of the diverse higher education landscape in India," Stalin said.

Appeal to other states

Also, in separate letters addressed to the chief ministers of the non-BJP ruled states, Stalin asked his counterparts to consider passing a resolution in their respective assemblies on lines similar to the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution.

"The recently issued UGC guidelines restrict the role of state governments in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors and certain administrative admission procedures, including the introduction of entrance exams for UG and PG courses in Universities," he said.

Watch | Kanimozhi Somu interview: 'UGC gives minimal grant, wants maximum power'



These guidelines were "a clear infringement" on the rights of state governments and will have far-reaching consequences on the autonomy of state universities, he said in the letter addressed to the chief ministers of New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal.

"It is crucial that we stand united against these attempts to centralise power and undermine the federal structure of our country. I would appreciate if you could consider this request and take the necessary steps to pass a resolution in your Assemblies," Stalin said.

He sought Pradhan's support in ensuring that these guidelines were withdrawn and modified to better suit the needs of the states, particularly Tamil Nadu. Considering the importance of the issue, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a resolution on January 9, 2025, unanimously opposing the draft regulations and urging the Union government to withdraw them, he said enclosing a copy of the resolution.