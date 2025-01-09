New UGC norms for VC selection draw intense opposition from states

For quite some time, universities in Kerala have been functioning without regular vice-chancellors, largely due to the ongoing tussle between the governor and the state government over their appointment. With the University Grants Commission (UGC) now introducing draft guidelines for the appointment of VCs and faculty members, it has become easier for the Union government to parachute individuals of their choice into key positions within universities.

The proposed amendments to higher education regulations by the UGC for 2025 have ignited a firestorm of criticism from academics, policymakers and advocates of democratic governance. Many are voicing concerns that these changes threaten to undermine the federal principles that have long been a cornerstone of India’s educational landscape.

Criticism against Centre

Critics argue that the draft regulations pave the way for increased control by the Central government, effectively sidelining state rights and academic autonomy. This centralization is particularly evident in the proposed chancellor-centric appointment system for vice-chancellors, which many believe could lead to politicization within universities.

The fear is that such appointments might prioritize political loyalty over academic merit, potentially compromising the integrity of institutions that are meant to foster independent thought and innovation.

UGC proposal attacked

There has been a growing coalition of voices advocating for a re-evaluation of the draft regulations. State governments are mobilizing against what they perceive as an authoritarian overreach, calling for legal and political action to contest these changes.

The backlash has been swift and vocal.

Chief ministers, including Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala, Siddaramaiah of Karnataka, and MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu, have condemned the amendments as an “assault on federalism”. They argue that the proposed regulations not only diminish state authority but also threaten to undermine the diverse educational ecosystems that exist across India.

Vijayan is scathing

“The new norms, which place the formation of the search committee for appointing vice-chancellors solely under the chancellor’s authority, are contrary to federal principles and violate the core values of the constitution. The constitutional perspective that the governor’s actions should be subject to the advice of the council of ministers is being undermined here,” Vijayan said.

“Deciding matters like the appointment of vice-chancellors of state universities according to the whims of the Central government is also a direct challenge to the Concurrent List in the constitution,” he stated.

Stalin echoes Vijayan

The Marxist leader added: “The suggestion that individuals without academic experience can be appointed as vice-chancellors is seen as a shortcut to placing Sangh Parivar loyalists in leadership roles within universities. There is strong opposition to the move to elevate the chancellor as the supreme authority of state universities. The encroachment on states’ rights cannot be accepted,” he said.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin also criticised the Centre for granting governors broader control over vice-chancellor’s appointment. “This overreach is unacceptable. Tamil Nadu will fight it legally and politically,” he said.

“Our government will not tolerate any efforts aimed at destroying our federal system. We will take a suitable step after discussing the issue with the non-BJP state governments,” said Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

What experts say

Education experts emphasize the importance of maintaining a collaborative approach that respects both Central guidelines and state autonomy. They argue that a balanced framework is essential for nurturing an educational system that is both inclusive and rigorous.

The removal of the National Eligibility Test (NET) requirement for assistant professors has further led to concerns about quality control in higher education, with critics warning that it could lead to a dilution of academic standards.

Moreover, many education experts are alarmed by what they see as an erosion of constitutional values within higher education. The amendments appear to prioritize Central oversight at the expense of democratic processes, raising questions about the future of academic freedom in India.

Fears of politicization

The implications of these changes could be profound, affecting not just faculty recruitment but also the broader educational environment in which students learn and grow.

The proposed amendments, while aimed at introducing flexibility and inclusivity into faculty recruitment processes, have sparked significant resistance due to fears of centralization and politicization. For many stakeholders, it is imperative that any reforms uphold academic freedom and respect federal principles, ensuring that India’s universities remain bastions of independent thought and inquiry.

The conversation surrounding these amendments is likely to continue in the coming months as various stakeholders engage in discussions about the direction of higher education in India.

The UGC proposals

According to the UGC, the approved draft proposes to change the selection process of vice-chancellors, such as expanding eligibility criteria to include professionals from academia, research institutions, public policy, public administration and industry.

The guideline give out eligibility for the selection of a vice-chancellor. These include a distinguished person possessing high academic qualifications and demonstrated administrative and leadership capabilities, strong alignment to constitutional values, strong social commitment, belief in teamwork, pluralism, ability to work with diverse people, with a flair for innovation and a global outlook in higher education, along with the overall vision of the institution and abilities to manage complex situations.

They should have a minimum of 10 years of experience as a professor in a higher educational institution or at a senior level in reputed research or academic administrative organizations or at a senior level in the industry, public administration, public policy and/or public sector undertakings, with a proven track record of significant academic or scholarly contributions. Such people would be eligible to be appointed as vice-chancellor.