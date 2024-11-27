TN won't implement Viswakarma scheme in present form: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday (November 27) informed Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi through a letter that his government will not implement the PM Vishwakarma Scheme in its current form.

The state has decided to formulate a more inclusive and comprehensive scheme based on social justice for artisans, which does not discriminate based on caste, Stalin said.

PM Vishwakarma, a Central Sector Scheme, was launched in September 2023 to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople who work with their hands and tools. The scheme covers artisans and craftspeople engaged in 18 trades such as carpentry, boat making, sculpting and doll-making.

Modifications to scheme

Tamil Nadu had sought modification in the Viswakarma scheme, Stalin said, citing his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 4, 2024. The CM recalled that, moving forward, Tamil Nadu also constituted a committee to study that scheme in the wake of concerns that this initiative strengthens the system of 'caste-based vocation.'

Subsequently, the panel recommended modifications to the Central scheme and it was brought to the attention of Modi. To this, though there was a reply on March 15, 2024 from the MSME Department, there was no mention of the modifications suggested by Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: PM Vishwakarma scheme: Eligibility, registration, incentives and more

Hence, Stalin said: "The government of Tamil Nadu, will, therefore, not be taking forward the implementation of the PM Vishwakarma scheme in its present form. However, to empower artisans in Tamil Nadu under the overall principle of social justice, the government of Tamil Nadu has decided to develop a more inclusive and comprehensive scheme for artisans, which does not discriminate based on caste."

Holistic support

Furthermore, he said: "This scheme will provide holistic support to all artisans in the state, irrespective of caste or family occupations. Such a scheme will serve to provide them with financial assistance, training and all required support for their development, more comprehensively and inclusively."

The Tamil Nadu government appointed committee had recommended removal of the mandatory need for the applicant's family to be traditionally engaged in a family-based traditional trade.

Instead, any person pursuing any of the occupations listed in the guidelines should be eligible for assistance under the scheme.

Also Read: Watch: Modi's Vishwakarma Scheme: Collateral-free loans, training, and more | Explained

Also, the panel had suggested increasing the minimum age criterion to 35, "so that only those who have made an informed choice to continue their family trade can avail of benefits under this scheme." The committee wanted the verification exercise, as regards the beneficiaries in rural areas, to be carried out by Village Administrative Officer (VAO) from the Revenue Department instead of the head of the Gram Panchayat.

(With agency inputs)