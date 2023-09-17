The Federal
x

Modi's Vishwakarma Scheme: Collateral-free loans, training, and more | Explained

Financial aid, training, and more for traditional craftsmen

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
The Federal
17 Sep 2023 9:39 AM GMT


ModiPM Vishwakarma schemeartisans
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X