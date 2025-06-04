Stalin slams Modi govt's decision to defer Census exercise to 2027

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday (June 4) accused the BJP-led Centre of orchestrating a deliberate plan to reduce Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary representation by postponing the National Census to 2027.

The delay violates the Constitution, which mandates that delimitation of constituencies must follow the first Census conducted after 2026, he said in a statement.

Delimitation concerns

Delimitation, the process of redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituency boundaries based on population data, is a sensitive issue in India, particularly for southern states like Tamil Nadu. These states, which have effectively controlled population growth, fear losing seats to northern states with higher population growth rates.

Also read | Why decentralisation could be the answer to the raging delimitation row

Tamil Nadu, with 39 Lok Sabha seats, has long expressed concerns that a new delimitation could disproportionately reduce its representation in Parliament, undermining its political influence.

The last delimitation exercise was conducted in 2002, based on the 2001 Census, but the number of seats was frozen until 2026 under the 84th Constitutional Amendment to encourage population control measures.

India's political map

Stalin’s statement comes amid growing apprehensions in Tamil Nadu about the Union government’s intentions. The delay in the decennial Census, originally due in 2021 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has fueled speculation that the BJP aims to manipulate the delimitation process to favour states with larger populations, many of which are BJP strongholds.

The Census, now scheduled for 2027, will likely serve as the basis for the next delimitation, potentially reshaping India’s political map.

Watch | Is INDIA bloc jumping the gun on delimitation? | Talking Sense With Srini

“The BJP’s decision to delay the Census exposes their clear intent to reduce Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary seats. I had warned about this danger earlier, and it is now unfolding as predicted," said Stalin.

Attacks AIADMK

The DMK supremo also targeted AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), alleging that his silence on the issue amounts to complicity.

“By aligning with the BJP, Palaniswami is not just silent but actively supporting this betrayal. His surrender to Delhi’s dominance is now evident,” Stalin charged, referring to the AIADMK’s recent move to tie up with the BJP for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

He further called for a fair delimitation process that respects the state’s contributions to India’s development. “The people of Tamil Nadu stand united in their demand for a just delimitation. The Union government must provide a transparent explanation for this delay and its implications,” he said.