Delimitation row: Stalin seeks states' unity, writes to CMs to join JAC

Calling for a unified response against the Centre’s delimitation exercise, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has now appealed his counterparts from states like Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Punjab to join the Joint Action Committee (JAC) constituted by him to address the challenge.

In a letter addressed to the chief ministers of these states, Stalin said, “India’s democracy is built on its federal structure, ensuring that each state has a voice while maintaining national unity. However, this balance is now under threat, potentially diminishing the influence of certain states in shaping the country’s future.”



‘Penalised for population control’

Reiterating that the southern states are being penalised for controlling population, Stalin said, “If the delimitation process is conducted strictly based on population, states that effectively controlled their population and improved governance indicators may face reduced parliamentary representation. This could weaken their ability to influence national policies, secure resources, and advocate for their people’s interests. The concern is not about delimitation itself, but about its potential misuse against states that have acted responsibly in national interest.”

He mentioned two possible scenarios of delimitation -- redistributing the existing 543 parliamentary seats among states or expanding the total number of seats beyond 800.

In both cases, he said, the states that successfully controlled their population growth risk losing significant representation if the delimitation is based on post-2026 census data. This would penalise progress rather than reward it, he added.

Putting up a united front

Stalin said his government convened an all-party meeting on March 5, to address this challenge. Tamil Nadu’s political parties unanimously opposed an unfair delimitation process and a Joint Action Committee (JAC) was formed to collaborate with other states facing similar risks, he added.



The Union Govt's plan for #Delimitation is a blatant assault on federalism, punishing States that ensured population control & good governance by stripping away our rightful voice in Parliament. We will not allow this democratic injustice!



I have written to Hon'ble Chief… pic.twitter.com/1PQ1c5sU2V — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 7, 2025

He has requested the chief ministers of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha, and Punjab to give their formal consent to join the JAC. Apart from it, he has also urged the political parties to nominate a senior representative to coordinate efforts.

He said an inaugural JAC meeting is proposed in Chennai on March 22, to discuss strategies for safeguarding states’ representation. He also appealed all leaders to rise above political differences and unite for the collective good.



No clarity from Union govt

The chief minister said the Union government has not provided clear assurances or a transparent process despite serious implications of the exercise. Statements about using a ‘pro-rata’ basis lack details, and vague assurances that no state will lose seats do not address the core concerns, he added.

He said this is not just a political issue—it affects states’ ability to secure resources, influence national policies on education and healthcare, and ensure economic priorities are addressed. He called for solidarity in protecting federal principles and ensuring fair representation.

In his letter, Stalin also pointed out that delimitation exercises were conducted in India in 1952, 1963, and 1973. However, through the 42nd Amendment in 1976, the process was frozen until the first census after 2000, to encourage population control. The 84th Constitutional Amendment extended this freeze until the first census after 2026. Due to the delay of the 2021 Census, there are concerns that delimitation could occur much earlier than expected, reducing the time available to protect the interests of affected states.