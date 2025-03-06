Retired Andhra police chief’s Central promotion raises eyebrows

The Union government's promotion of former Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao four days after his retirement, on January 31 this year, has raised eyebrows.

Official documents show that the Centre ordered the promotion of the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer on February 4. No one seems to be clear on whether it's a goof-up or a clerical mistake.

The order made Rao eligible to hold a post equivalent to the rank of director general on deputation at the Centre. Officers from services like IPS are empanelled to hold higher-ranked posts by an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for central deputation.

When they are serving in the cadre, the order for promotion to the next higher rank is issued by the state government.

The eligibility

For example, an IPS officer serving as inspector general (IG) in his/her cadre, or deputed to any central paramilitary forces or agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation or National Intelligence Agency, might not be appointed as IG yet at the Centre. He or she will be eligible to serve at the rank of IG only when the ACC issues an order empanelling him or her to hold the post.

Many times, officers serve at a rank lower on central deputation than what they are entitled to in their cadre if the ACC has not issued a separate eligibility order.

Rao’s case

In the case of Rao, he was empanelled to hold the post of additional director general or its equivalent post on March 20, 2020. And the next ACC order to hold a post equivalent to that of DG came on February 4, 2025, a full four days after his retirement.

A 1989-batch IPS officer, Rao was appointed the Andhra Pradesh police chief by the government of N Chandrababu Naidu in June 2024. He turned 60 on January 16, 2025. As per norms, he retired on January 31.

Following Rao’s retirement, the Naidu government appointed him vice-chairman and managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) for one year effective from February 1.

The Central order

And, then, suddenly came the ACC order – on February 4. This has made some people in bureaucratic circles wonder if this was a clerical error or a goof-up.

A retired IPS officer said the process to empanel an officer to a higher rank starts 12 to 18 months before the formal order is issued.

Annual confidential reports of the officer concerned is looked into and even views of his seniors or juniors are taken about his or her integrity and conduct before the ACC formally issues an order.

A mistake?

“In this case, it seems that the process must have been underway. I think someone forgot to check whether the officer in consideration was still serving or retired,” said a retired officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Rao himself didn’t reply to phone calls or messages seeking his response on the issue. An officer in the Union Home Ministry who issued the order after approval from the ACC said he was not authorised to speak to the media on the issue.