Andhra Pradesh: Harish Kumar Gupta appointed new DGP
Amaravati, Jan 30 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed Harish Kumar Gupta as the Director General of Police (DGP) under full additional charge.
A 1992 batch IPS officer, Gupta will replace D Tirumala Rao as the DGP after the latter's superannuation from service on January 31.
Rao is re-employed as the vice-chairman and managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transportation Corporation (APSRTC) for a period of one year, starting February 1.
"Harish Kumar Gupta IPS (1992), Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement, and Ex-officio Principal Secretary to government, is placed in full additional charge of the post of DGP (head of police force) until further orders," a government order read.
Gupta was appointed the DGP by the Election Commission for a brief period during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He was later replaced by Rao after the TDP-led NDA government assumed charge. PTI