Khan exits Kerala minus fanfare, amid SFI boos; successor ‘hardcore RSS man’

It was a departure devoid of pomp or ceremony. Outgoing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan left Thiruvananthapuram on an ordinary Sunday, with no farewell befitting his office. The state was already in sombre mode, observing official mourning following the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Not a single elected representative made his way to Raj Bhavan. Only Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and the district collector paid a brief visit, as dictated by protocol, handing over a memento. For anyone familiar with the governor’s tumultuous relationship with the state’s Left Democratic Front (LDF) government over the past five years, the frosty send-off came as no surprise.

SFI boos as Khan leaves

However, members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), who had been protesting against the governor for the past three or four years over his alleged overreach in university affairs, ensured his departure was anything but quiet. As his convoy made its way to the airport, the activists gathered along the route, cheerfully bidding him farewell with a display of slogans and chants, turning the moment into a final act of defiance.

At the airport, before departing, the governor paused to address reporters. Reflecting on his tenure, he remarked that his relationship with the state would remain lifelong.

Khan says he loves Kerala

Beginning his brief address in Malayalam, he said: “My term has come to an end. But Kerala has a very special place now in my heart. And, my feelings, my association with Kerala is not going to come to an end. It is a lifelong bond now.”

Asked about his strained relationship with the CPI(M)-led LDF government, particularly over issues like the appointment of university vice-chancellors, Khan dismissed the notion of turbulence during his tenure. “I only exercised the authority which has been entrusted upon the governor as chancellor by the state Assembly.”

Khan okay with lack of farewell

“On any other issue, there had been no dispute. And I give my best wishes to the government of Kerala also. I hope that they will work for the welfare of people,” Khan added.

Responding to questions about the absence 0of an official farewell as he left the state, Khan attributed it to the national mo0urning for the passing of Manmohan Singh. “It was not an ideal time for organising such a function.”

The government, however, appeared to have no intention of organising a farewell for the governor, mourning or not. “Let him claim it was due to the mourning but that’s far from the truth. We had no intention of giving him a farewell. The state has never seen such a contentious term in the history of Raj Bhavan. The malice he fostered was unprecedented, and no government that values federalism or the power of the people would acknowledge him,” a prominent member of the LDF dispensation told The Federal.

The Khan-LDF flare-ups

Ever since he assumed office as the governor of Kerala in September 2019, he has had one of the most contentious relationships with a state government in recent Indian history.

His tenure has been marked by frequent public confrontations with the LDF government led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The major point of friction has been Khan’s role in university appointments and his criticism of the state government’s policies. This led to several standoffs, particularly regarding the reappointment of vice-chancellors and the appointment of faculty members.

He refused to sign certain bills passed by the state Assembly, including the University Laws Amendment Bill, which he claimed would reduce the governor’s role in university appointments and give more power to the state government.

Khan stages protest

The relationship further deteriorated when Khan staged an unprecedented protest by living out of the Raj Bhavan, claiming threats from protestors. He accused the state government of failing to provide adequate security and alleged that protesters, including those from the ruling party’s student wing, SFI, were being sent to harass him at public events.

Khan has also been vocal about the state’s financial management, questioning Kerala’s borrowing practices and fiscal policies. He has frequently used media platforms to criticize the government, leading to accusations from the LDF that he was acting as an agent of the Central government and the BJP, rather than fulfilling his constitutional role.

The state government accused Khan of overstepping his constitutional boundaries and attempting to implement a political agenda. It criticized his refusal to sign bills and his public statements against the government, arguing that his actions go beyond the traditional role of a governor.

Kerala moves Supreme Court

The conflict reached such levels that the state government approached the Supreme Court regarding the governor’s delay in signing bills passed by the Assembly. This led to broader discussions about the role of governors in state administration and their relationship with elected governments.

These tensions also highlighted the larger debate about federalism in India and the potential for constitutional friction between governors and state governments. The Kerala situation has become a notable example of how the relationship between these constitutional authorities can become strained when there are differing political ideologies and interpretations of their respective roles.

Federalism and India

This conflict has not only affected the administrative functioning of the state but has also sparked important discussions about the need for clearer guidelines regarding the governor’s role and the balance of power between various constitutional authorities in India’s federal structure.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, will take place at Raj Bhavan on January 2.

Who is Arlekar?

A prominent figure in the BJP and the RSS, Arlekar has previously served as the governor of Bihar and Himachal Pradesh as well as holding significant roles in Goan politics as speaker and state minister before getting a short stint as Union minister.

Known for his staunch Hindutva advocacy, Arlekar’s social media presence often mirrors the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ideological stance. His posts frequently promote Hindutva politics, at times straying into controversial territory by spreading misinformation critical of opposition parties.

Kerala, in particular, has occasionally found itself in the crosshairs of his online commentary, with remarks that have been perceived as unfairly critical of the state’s governance or socio-political landscape.

Arlekar on Satyagraha

Some of his tweets from 2018 and 2019 are already doing the rounds on social media, in which he resonates with the BJP IT cell narratives targeted against the LDF government in Kerala, especially during the 2018 floods. The use of words like ‘Commies’ in these tweets exemplifies troll language, which many political observers are now calling out.

Recently, Arlekar sparked controversy with comments regarding Satyagraha, which some perceived as dismissive of historical nonviolent resistance movements led by Mahatma Gandhi. This backlash highlights concerns about his approach to social justice and peaceful protests.

As he prepares to take on the role of Kerala’s governor, these past actions have amplified apprehensions about how his ideological leanings might influence his constitutional role in a state known for its secular credentials and keeping the BJP at bay in electoral politics.

Moulded by RSS politics

“Arlekar is a hardcore RSS man, which means he would approach matters with serious intent. In a way, it might be easier for Pinarayi Vijayan to deal with him as he is unlikely to resort to theatrics like Arif Khan. A straightforward political engagement would benefit the government,” felt Sreejith Divakaran, a senior journalist.

Some political commentators suggest that the Union government’s decision to appoint Arlekar may be influenced by his experience in engaging with the Church during his tenure in Goa. They argue that this strategic move aligns with the BJP’s efforts to build stronger ties with the Christian community, a key demographic the party has been actively trying to win over in Kerala.

Arlekar’s past familiarity with navigating religious and community dynamics in Goa could be seen as an advantage in furthering the BJP’s outreach to Christians in Kerala.