Governor Khan leaves Kerala without farewell, says bond with state lifelong

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 (PTI) Outgoing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday said that Kerala will hold a "very special place" in his heart and his association with it is lifelong.

There was no official farewell to Khan due to the ongoing state mourning in view of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's death. Neither Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan nor his cabinet colleagues, who had been at loggerheads with Khan over various issues, turned up to see him off or accorded him an informal farewell on Sunday.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Khan told reporters at the airport here that he was extremely thankful and full of gratitude for all the love, affection, and support the people of the state have given him.

Khan also expressed 'best wishes' to the Government of Kerala and people of the state.

Beginning his brief address in Malayalam, he said: "My term has come to an end. But, Kerala has a very special place now in my heart. And, my feelings, my association with Kerala is not going to come to an end. It is a lifelong bond now." When reporters asked about his strained relationship with the CPI(M)-led LDF government over various issues, including the appointment of vice-chancellors of universities, Khan said there had been no turbulence during the period.

He said he only exercised the authority which had been entrusted to the Governor as chancellor by the state assembly.

"On any other issue, there was no dispute. And I give my best wishes to the Government of Kerala also. I hope that they will work for the welfare of people," Khan said.

When asked about no official farewell to him while leaving the state after completing his tenure, he said the whole country is mourning the passing away of former PM Manmohan Singh and it was not an ideal time for organising such a function.

He also said he wants to say only good words about everyone while leaving the state.

Khan also responded to the questions, comparing him with former Governor P Sathasivam, saying that individuals and their style of working are different.

Later in the day, Kerala Raj Bhavan posted Khan's farewell message to the people of the state on its social media handle.

In the video message in Malayalam, Khan lavished praise on the state and its people, saying that he considered it a "great fortune" to serve them for five years and around four months.

Keralites are those who serve the world by embracing the concept of "vasudhaiva kutumbakam" (the world in one family) and there is no place in the world which does not benefit the hard work of Malayalees, the Governor said.

"The advancement of the state in the areas like literacy and public health is a proof for the dedication and unity of the people here," he said.

Khan also wished that Kerala may become a model for the entire country by achieving great progress in the areas like economic growth, environmental sustainability, technological excellence, higher education and cultural preservation.

He also informed that he would take charge as the governor of Bihar in the first week of January.

President Draupadi Murmu recently issued orders appointing new governors for states, including Manipur, Mizoram, Kerala, and Bihar.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar would take charge as the new governor of Kerala.

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, which had been at loggerheads with Khan over various issues, recently expressed hope that the new governor would work constitutionally and collaborate with the state government.

It also accused Khan of engaging in "unconstitutional actions to implement the agenda of the Sangh Parivar." PTI

