Karnataka govt to launch ‘Go Back’ campaign against Governor, wants Gehlot recalled

The Congress-led Karnataka government is set to launch a “Go Back” campaign against Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, who has come into conflict with the elected government. There has been intense anger over the Governor's action of not reading the speech approved by the Cabinet.

The government is considering passing a resolution of censure against the Governor for violating the Constitution by not reading the state government's speech and for insulting the national anthem.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil has decided to move a censure motion during the Assembly session, and the censure motion will be sent to the President to recall the Governor, sources said.

Also Read: Gehlot leaves Assembly after reading 2 lines of address; Siddaramaiah warns of protest

Gehlot's action of unnecessarily delaying the passage of Bills passed by the legislature without giving his assent had earlier led to a conflict between the government and the Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan). He had delayed signing several Bills including the Karnataka Panchayat Raj University Bill, the Prevention of Hate Speech Act, and the Greater Bengaluru Act.

"It is wrong for the Governor to be working as a puppet of the central government. According to the Constitution, the Governor should read the speech prepared by the Cabinet. However, he read for two-three minutes in the session and left without stopping for the national anthem. We have condemned the Governor's unconstitutional move. In that regard, discussions will begin on the necessity of the Governor's speech," MLA Ajay Singh told The Federal Karnataka.

Guv-govt conflict in Opposition-ruled states

The conflict between the Governor and the government in Opposition-ruled states has been going on for the past several years.

Governor RN Ravi of Tamil Nadu refused to read the government’s speech in the Assembly this year, citing certain parts of the speech that criticised the central government. He also said that the national anthem had been insulted.

Ravi had omitted the reference to the ‘Dravidian model of governance’ in his speech during the 2023 joint session of Tamil Nadu. In 2024, he read only the opening paragraph. In January 2025, he cut short his speech citing “disrespect for the Constitution and the national anthem”.

The Tamil Nadu government said that the Governor's speech is unnecessary and is pressuring the Centre to amend the provisions of the Constitution.

Also Read: TN Governor RN Ravi walks out of Assembly, yet again, amid anthem row

In Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan objected in the Legislative Assembly to changes made by Governor Rajendra Arlekar to the customary policy declaration at the start of the Budget session, saying the address must reflect only the version approved by the Cabinet. In 2024, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan read only the first and last paragraphs of a 61-page speech.

In West Bengal, then Governor Jagdeep Dhankar repeatedly shortened his speeches in the Assembly between 2021 and 2022. Once, he read a single sentence instead of a 25-page speech.

Talks are reportedly underway for Tamil Nadu and Kerala to follow Karnataka’s “Go Back” campaign against the governors. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is said to have called up Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss the possibility of putting up a united fight.

Currently, the tension between the Centre and the states has increased after the Central government cancelled the MGNREGA scheme and implemented the VB-G RAM G Act.

What does the Constitution say?

Article 176 of the Constitution states that the Governor shall address the joint session of the Legislative Assembly at the first session of each year and after elections. Similarly, Article 163 states that the Governor shall act on the advice and assistance of the Cabinet.

Article 175 states that the Governor must read the speech prepared by the elected government. It states that no personal opinion can be added or omitted in this speech.

Also Read: After Tamil Nadu, Governor-state government standoff erupts in Kerala

In 2016, the Supreme Court ruled in the Nabam Rebiya case that the Governor cannot use his constitutional powers to override elected governments. The five-judge Constitution Bench had said that the Governor cannot exercise his discretion and should act only with the help and advice of the Cabinet.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)