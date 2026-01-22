Gehlot leaves Assembly after reading 2 lines of address; Siddaramaiah warns of protest

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday (January 22) concluded his customary address to the joint session of the state legislature in Bengaluru after reading just two opening lines.

After greeting the members, the governor remarked that he was pleased to address the joint session.

“My government is committed to doubling the economic, social and physical development of the state. Jai Hind, Jai Karnataka,” he read in Hindi.

Will protest: CM

Congress members expressed strong displeasure over the Governor curtailing his speech, and raised “Shame-shame” slogans on the floor of the House.

CM Siddaramaiah later told the media outside the Vidhana Soudha, “The Governor is required to address the joint session and read the speech prepared by the Cabinet. This is constitutional... But today, instead of reading the speech prepared by the Cabinet, he read a speech prepared by himself. This is against the provisions of the Constitution. We are going to protest against the attitude of the Governor. We are examining whether to approach the Supreme Court.”

Latest standoff

The brief appearance followed a tense standoff between the Lok Bhavan and the Congress-led government—the latest in a series of governor-versus-government confrontations in non-BJP ruled states.

Earlier, Gehlot was received at the steps of the state secretariat by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil.

Gehlot had on Wednesday refused to deliver the address to the Karnataka legislature, leading to a stalemate over the fate of the customary speech that outlines the government’s policies.

Row over MGNREGA

A total of 11 paragraphs in the government prepared speech, which allegedly makes critical reference to the central government and its policies, touching upon the “repeal” of MGNREGA and issues including devolution of funds seem to have irked the Governor, who wanted them to be deleted, calling them “government propaganda”.

A delegation led by Minister Patil had met Gehlot on Wednesday evening amid the impasse. The delegation comprised Advocate General K Shashi Kiran Shetty and Legal Advisor to the CM AS Ponna.

This is the third governor-versus-government clash in as many non-BJP states—all in the south. On Tuesday (January 20), Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi once again walked out of the House without delivering the customary address, citing disrespect to the national anthem and profound disagreements with the government-drafted speech.

In Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan objected to changes made by the Governor in the customary policy declaration speech delivered at the start of the Assembly Budget Session, saying the address must reflect only the version approved by the Council of Ministers.

