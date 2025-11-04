What has Centre changed in Panjab University's governance and why the political uproar?

In what is being seen as a "dictatorial" and "unconstitutional" move by the central government, the ministry of education restructured Panjab University’s two prinicpal governing bodies, the Senate and the Syndicate, effectively dissolving the two largely elected structures. This was done through a notification issued on October 28 under Section 72 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966.

Under these sweeping changes, the Senate, which historically had around 90 members, will now become a much smaller body of just 30 members, and will also see a sharp drop in the number of elected seats.

The Graduate constituency – which was a 16-member body of alumni elected from all over Punjab and nearby -- has been completely dissolved. It also, for the first time, includes the Chandigarh MP and the UT’s chief secretary and education secretary, in addition to senior officials from Punjab as ex-officio members. The Syndicate – the highest executive body, has also been made an entirely nominated body.

Additionally, the notification says that “the Syndicate may delegate any of its executive functions to the vice-chancellor or to the sub-committee appointed from amongst the members of the Syndicate…”, which critics claim gives additional power to the VC.

Saffronisation of education

Ramanpreet Singh, a student leader at Panjab University, said the bodies had been non-functional for over a year. “There were multiple protests in the last year, including a 100-day protest, because Senate elections were not taking place. There was an apprehension that the Centre would do away with the Senate and establish governance structures as per the National Education Policy… Now this notification has come, which effectively ends Punjab’s role in the governance of PU,” Singh told The Federal.

Professor Chaman Lal, a former Senate member, said the issue was “a much bigger issue than it has been made out to be”.

“It is another step towards not only the destruction of the democratic structure but also the saffronisation of education. It was the only university surviving with a democratic structure that has been taken away by the central government, despite it being a heritage of pre-partition Punjab,” professor Lal pointed out.

So, how was Punjab university governed earlier, what are the legal objections to the central government's changes, and why this issue has turned into a major political controversy?

To begin with, what is the origin of Panjab University?

Panjab University traces its origins to 1882 in Lahore, making it one of the oldest universities in the region.

After Partition, it was reconstituted under the Panjab University Act 1947 and continued to serve the undivided territories of Punjab until the 1966 reorganisation, after which it functioned mainly in Chandigarh and the present-day state of Punjab.

What was the governance model earlier? Why was it distinctive?

Its governance model has been considered distinctive because the university's two governing bodies, the Senate and the Syndicate included a large number of elected representatives from across Punjab and Chandigarh.

The Senate historically had about 90 members, with elected seats for principals, teachers of affiliated colleges, university faculty members and graduates registered in the Graduate constituency. The Syndicate, which exercised executive authority, was elected from within the Senate. This structure gave a representative character to university governance, with alumni, faculty, college teachers and principals directly participating in decision-making.

The 28 October notification replaces much of this structure with a model centred on nominated and ex-officio members.

What are the legal objections against the notification?

Congress MP Manish Tewari, also a lawyer, has argued that the Centre does not have the authority to alter the governance structure of Panjab University through a notification under Section 72 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act. In a post on X, he said doing so by invoking powers under Section 72 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966 was “patently illegal and a legal travesty”.

According to Tewari, PU was constituted vide the Punjab University Act -1947 -an East Punjab Act, Act 7 of 1947 that received assent of the Governor of East Punjab on November 26, 1947. "As the successor Legislative Assembly of East Punjab 1947-1956, United Punjab -1956-1966 it is only the Punjab Vidhan Sabha that has the powers to amend the Panjab University Act-1947 if the complexion and character of @OfficialPU‘s Senate or Syndicate has to be changed,” he said in a post on X.

Students have also questioned how the notification was issued by the ministry in such a manner. Divyansh Thakur, a student leader at PU, said, “They have not said explicitly, but they have altered the basic structure of the Senate and Syndicate. How could it happen without amending the relevant law? If at all, it should have been done by the proper procedure.”

Why are Punjab’s political parties opposing the notification? and why has it become such a big political controversy?

Panjab University has been a formative space for many political figures from all parties.

Distinguished politicians like former (late) Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former (late) Union minister Sushma Swaraj, and former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, and current Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are the alumni of this institution.

The fact that such an old institution with such deep political lineage is at the receiving end of the BJP government’s move to “centralise” and restructure has led to Punjab feeling like its federal structure is under attack. This confrontation with the Centre has heightened the political upheaval, with governance changes viewed not just administratively but as politically symbolic.

Why political leaders are angry about the change?

It has, therefore, become not just an attack on a university but on Punjab itself, feel political leaders in Punjab. Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal have all strongly objected to the move, making this a rare instance of unity among all the parties in the state.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema told The Federal, “By replacing elected bodies with nominated bodies, the BJP is directly assaulting the federal structures. This university is one of the oldest universities in the region and the country, which has produced great alumni. The BJP is betraying this university. It has a hatred for Punjab,” he said.

In a post on X, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also called it an attack on Punjab. “I strongly condemn in the strongest terms the central government's decision to dissolve the Senate of Punjab University and end Punjab's participation in it. This is an insult to the federal structure of the country and an attack on Punjab's educational and intellectual framework,” he wrote on November 1.

“The central government, without caring for Punjab, has issued this one-sided ordinance and by removing Punjab itself from the legacy of Punjab's pride and dignity, has inflicted another unbearable wound on Punjab,” he added.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has also publicly criticised the decision, calling it “unconstitutional” and “dictatorial” and stating that the state government would take it up legally.