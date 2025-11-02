Mann slams Centre’s ‘unconstitutional’ move to restructure Panjab University

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday (November 2) slammed the Union government for restructuring the Panjab University's governing bodies through a notification, calling the move "unconstitutional" and "dictatorial".

He said the state government would take the matter to court. The Union government restructured the Senate and the Syndicate of Panjab University through a notification on October 28. This notification drew sharp criticism from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), apart from Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal.

Foiled bid earlier too: CM

In a video message, Mann said, "The BJP-led Centre has issued a 'Nader Shahi farman' (decree of Emperor Nader Shah), which is totally against Punjab and its rights. The notification to dissolve the Panjab University's Senate is totally unconstitutional."

Mann said that the Union government does not have the power to amend the Panjab University Act, 1947, and it must be made either by the State Legislative Assembly or Parliament, and in this case, none of it happened, he said. The Union government has amended the Act by issuing a notification.

He recalled that around two years ago, he opposed a proposal to affiliate Haryana colleges with Panjab University, citing that the Chandigarh-based varsity has always been connected to Punjab's heritage and legacy.

"Haryana demanded that colleges in Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Ambala be affiliated with Panjab University. I flatly refused. Through affiliation of these colleges, they wanted their senate members to gain entry into Panjab University's senate," he said.

"Now, they have found another way. On Punjab's Formation Day, the BJP presented a gift to Punjabis," he said and slammed the BJP for its "anti-Punjab face". "I have been saying that they are anti-Punjab. They don't skip a single chance to act against the state. They harbour a hatred towards Punjab in their hearts," Mann alleged.

Legacy of Panjab University

Mann recalled that the Panjab University, which was originally established in Lahore in 1882, later shifted to Hoshiarpur and then to Chandigarh, the current capital of Punjab.

He asserted that the varsity is Punjab's legacy, its heritage, and that the state government will do whatever it takes to protect it. "If we have to move the High Court or the Supreme Court, we will do so. We are consulting legal experts. We will raise our voice against this injustice and not let go of Punjab's rights," he said.

Mann said that the state government recently released funds to set up a girls' hostel in the university. "It is the Punjab government that provides the funds. But they (the Centre) are saying charges should be paid to them for running their affairs. How is this possible?" he asked.

(With agency inputs)