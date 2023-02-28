Your tea or mine? Why Nepal tea is ‘stronger’ than Darjeeling tea

“Chaaya khanu hunchha? [Will you have tea].”

Udaya Chapagain has been posing this question over the years to every visitor to his house or office.

The time of the day notwithstanding, almost all visitors have promptly said, “Ekdum khanchhu [certainly will have it].”

After all, as Nepal’s leading tea planter, Chapagain has had with him the finest tea that Nepal produces.