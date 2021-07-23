Yediyurappa, who fathered the BJP, now set to take the final bow

For Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, life, or rather politics, has come a full circle. Having slogged for the last 40 years building the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from scratch in the state, he must be finding it ironical that today a section of his own party wants him out. And, if speculation is right, even the party bosses in Delhi would like him to leave the post of chief minister for which he worked, fought, succeeded, lost and finally grabbed, unmindful of scruples.

If in July 2019, Yediyurappa preyed on the then ruling Congess-Janata Dal (Secular) to return as chief minister for the fourth time (the third time was for a couple of days a year earlier). His second stint in 2008 was probably the most fitting. It came as the conclusion to a live soap drama that began with him being deprived of the post just as he was about to ascend the coveted chair in Vidhana Soudha, the seat of Karnataka’s legislature.

Missed opportunities

Time and missed opportunities have always been a factor in Yediyurappa’s life. Having constructed the BJP from scratch from the time he got elected as the Shikaripura Taluk president of the party in 1980, he watched with dismay as the party just couldn’t make the cut. In 1983, the party could muster just 17 seats and in an attempt to oust Congress from power, he had to offer support to the Janata Party under Ramakrishna Hegde. The BJP then moved out of the spotlight.