It was 1903. The Nobel Prize, something of a Johnny-come-lately in the world of honours, created by a huge endowment by Alfred Nobel, had begun to make something of a mark on the public imagination. There was a sense that those chosen for the honour were people of substance.

The Physics prize that year was awarded to three people: Henri Becquerel, Marie Curie and her husband, Pierre Curie, for their work in something called ‘radioactivity’, a term Marie had......