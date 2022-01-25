Why Yogi Adityanath’s religious and political life can’t do without Muslims

Back in March 2017, within days of the BJP’s surprise decision of anointing Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister, a host of media reports waxed eloquent about the tolerance and generosity of the communally divisive Mahant of the Gorakhnath Mandir towards members of the Muslim community in his electoral fief of Gorakhpur. From Muslims tending to the Gorakhnath Mandir’s gaushala to members of the community being helped by the temple trust in redressal of routine grievances, commentaries were made about the syncretism that the Gorakhnath Mandir symbolised and its presiding abbot furthered.

The paradox was as unambiguous as it was perplexing.

As the BJP’s five-term Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur and now CM of a state with a nearly 20 per cent Muslim population, the saffron-clad Adityanath’s unapologetic hate for the minority community is well-known. His ultra-right Hindu militant outfit, the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) has, since its inception in 2002, terrorised Muslims under the garb of promoting Hindutva and protecting Hindus from illusory evils like forced religious conversion, love jihad, et al.

The monk-politician has routinely made incendiary speeches against Muslims, fanned communal tensions, advocated the rewriting of India’s Mughal-era history and aggressively lobbied for a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The past five years as UP CM haven’t mellowed his prejudices as is evident in Yogi’s most indelible remark this poll season with his likening of the electoral contest as a fight of 80 per cent of the state’s (Hindu) population against the remaining 20 per cent.