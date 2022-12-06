Why the temple run in Karnataka’s Hosagunda is set to get longer

In 1991, CMN Shastry, looking at business opportunities in the field of organic farming, zeroed in on a piece of farmland in Hosagunda village after looking at and rejecting several properties. Tucked in the quiet of the lush green forest area amid the Western Ghats on National Highway 206, around 60 km from Shimoga and about 16 km from Sagar in Karnataka, Shastry found the farm in Hosagunda best suited for his needs to build a farmhouse.

Right in the vicinity of Shastry’s land stood the temples of Hosagunda — neglected and dilapidated. Shastry soon took it upon himself to work on the restoration of the eight temples that had fallen upon ruins. Thus in 2001, began the work of restoring a centuries-old heritage built under the......