Many moons ago, Mount Kanchenjunga was invoked as a witness to a treaty between two ethnic groups which expressed a desire to coexist as ‘blood brothers’ in Sikkim.

Centuries have passed since then, changing the political landscape of the picturesque land, which became the 22nd state of the Indian Union after several twists and turns of events. But the vows that the ancestors of the Lepchas and the Bhutias had taken—in blood, literally— have withstood the vagaries of time as the two......