Why Painted Storks made an arid Andhra village their home – and never left

About 10 kilometres away from Veerapuram village, which falls in the Chilamathur Mandal in Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh, a statue of two Painted Storks (Mycteria Leucocephala) that stands partly hidden by a makeshift tin structure, is easy to miss apart for the asymmetry of its base and the endured neglect – seemingly running into years.

The condition of the statue at the Kodikonda checkpost on NH 44, turning towards Bengaluru from Anantapur, belies the attention the bird finds in Veerapuram village, where people have gone as far as giving up livelihood sources to ensure Painted Storks feel at home.

The man-bird relationship seen in Veerapuram, believed to be over 100 years old, is strange for other reasons too, including the fact that a bird found around wetlands is found in a village that falls in an otherwise arid geography.

Veerapuram is a tiny village near the Karnataka border inhabited by about 1,900 people with a literacy rate of 52 per cent, lower than the state average of 67.02 (2011 census). Literacy among women is still lower at 44 per cent. The village has a gram panchayat which incorporates many surrounding hamlets. The whole area is drought prone.