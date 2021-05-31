Why Modi’s positivity drive fails to cheer up people

Not too long ago, when Delhi-NCR was caught in the throes of a ferocious second wave of coronavirus exacerbated by shortage of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, the official Twitter handle of Mann Ki Baat—Prime Minister Narednra Modi's monthly radio address—sought suggestions for its next edition.

The Mann Ki Baat Updates handle tweeted, “This month's #MannKiBaat is back again—to celebrate the power of positivity and the strengths of 130 crore Indians! Have any inspiring story to share with PM Shri @narendramodi?”

The unusual call for celebration came as more than a shock to the ordinary citizens. Many found it outright offensive.

A visibly dejected Abhinav Singh, a resident of Delhi who lost both his parents in the second wave of Covid-19, tells The Federal that he and many like him—who did everything “as asked by the PM”—are extremely disappointed.