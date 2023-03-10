Why Manipur’s Pangals want to distance themselves from other Indian Muslims

Lilong is a small town in Manipur’s Thoubal district off the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Road that connects the neighbouring country via Moreh.

This was the route of many military expeditions by the forces of erstwhile Manipur kingdom and Burma.

This rundown town by the historic link route is the heartland of Pangals, a small Muslim community of Manipur.

Caught between Qawwali and Mariafat — the two music forms that in a way define their religious and ethnic identity — Pangals are now at the crossroads as Manipur sees a subtle ignition of Hindu nationalism with the growth of BJP in the state.