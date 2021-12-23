Why liquor ban failed to sober up Bihar

When Bihar’s liquor prohibition policy kicked in on October 2, 2016, Roshan (name changed) was a daily drinker. With the policy in force and the liquor supply drying up, bouts of headaches, nausea, tremors and anxiety became too much to bear for 20-year-old Roshan, who started drinking when he was 18. Habituated to being intoxicated by now, Roshan made a switch to drugs to ‘get his kicks’. The hunt wasn’t too challenging.

The family was alarmed when it noticed Roshan’s health was deteriorating. He was losing weight unusually fast. As long as the effect lasted, Roshan remained numb and withdrawn from everyone else. When the effect of the drugs would wear off, Roshan was restless and anxious. Unlike countless other addicts, Roshan, who runs a taxi rental business in Ara, the district headquarters of Bhojpur, knew he needed help and was willing to undergo rehabilitation. His family’s support counted.

The drug trade in Bihar thrived after the state government decided to ban alcohol, a promise which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made before the assembly elections in 2015. Calling drinking an ‘anti-social’ practice, Kumar had said the ban would curb crimes, including domestic violence.

But once the liquor ban received legal sanctity in Bihar, many started looking for substitutes. Drugs made an easy entry into the state amid a lack of vigilance.