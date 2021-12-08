Why Kashmir can’t decide what to make of Sheikh Abdullah’s legacy

For many months before he passed away, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah remained critically ill. During those months of agony for his family, friends and followers, rumours of his death floated from time to time. Each time anyone said Abdullah had passed away, followers of the leader would beat up the person. Hours before Abdullah actually died in September 1982, rumours about his demise once again spread across J&K. Hundreds of lambs were sacrificed in the Valley in a belief that the sacrifices would prevent the inevitable.

Once the news was confirmed, gloom descended on the Valley with markets closing down and traffic coming to a halt.

At the Polo Ground in Srinagar, where the leader’s body was kept for the public to pay their homage, his followers wailed and wept inconsolably.

Wrapped in the national flag, Abdullah’s funeral procession took over eight hours to cover a distance of around 10 km as nearly one million mourners gathered to bid their last goodbyes. In a stampede that followed, four mourners died and many got injured.