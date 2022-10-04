Why Kapico Resorts demolition can’t undo the damage done

It was just another day at work for the fishermen of Panavally Panchayat in Kerala’s Alappuzha. They were busy checking their fishing nets and baits after landing on the Nediyathuruth Island when they noticed an unusual clearing of grass and the mangrove forests around.

A little more proactive than the others, Shylan (then 36) began enquiring around and soon found out that the ‘unusual activity’ was the preliminary work for the construction of villas by the Kapico Resorts Pvt Ltd. The five families for whom the Nediyathuruth Island was home, had sold off their land to the company. The fishing community, whose consent was never sought,......