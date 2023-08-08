Why Jats in Haryana are turning away Hindutva forces in Nuh

Nuh, one of 22 districts of the northern state of Haryana, is edgy, sporting a tense calm. After days of violence, which started on July 31, leaving 6 dead and about 70 others injured, Haryana’s most-underdeveloped district knows the trust between Hindus and Muslims will be hard to restore. With two home guards, an imam at a mosque and a Bajrang Dal member among those who died, both sides have lost property, people and mutual trust.

With a population of nearly 11 lakh people, 77 per cent of whom are Meo Muslims, Nuh saw an array of provocative speeches and videos ahead of the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, a procession organised by the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), on July 31.

The immediate trigger of the violence in Nuh, reports suggest, may have been a video posted by Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, the cow vigilante who is wanted for the alleged murder of two Muslim men in February. In the video, shared on Facebook on July 30, Manesar urged Hindus to participate in the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh’s Mewat town, declaring he himself would join the procession, despite being a wanted man. Soon after, another cow vigilante, Bittu Bajrangi, also uploaded a series of videos announcing his arrival in Mewat.