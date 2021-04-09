Why Hyderabadis can’t wait for their favourite Haleem this Ramzan

“It is very tasty, amazingly delicious, well-balanced and tender dish… It looks like dalia (wheat porridge) and the final product is like a non-veg stringy cheese,” says Zahara Begum, an NRI from the US, excitedly.
She just can’t hide her excitement.
Haleem, the lip-smacking dish available during the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan, is getting ready to be served in Hyderabad from April 14, after a year’s break. It had not been available during Ramzan 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.
Lakhs of Muslims and even others would be waiting for their turn to taste the meat-wheat dish this time and would line up at major hotels or eateries.
