Why Dalits in Karnataka are joining forces under Dalith Sangarsha Samithi again

After a Dalit woman drank water from a community water tank in the Heggotara village in Karnataka’s Chamarajnagar, ‘upper caste’ residents of the village are reported to have drained out the tank and washed it with gomutra (cow urine) in order to ‘purify’ the tank.

The only thing more unfortunate than the event is that it is just one among a series of incidents that show that untouchability is rampant and leading to a rise in violence against the Dalit community in Karnataka’s hinterlands.

In the recent past, Karnataka has seen a sharp rise in the number of atrocities against Dalits. In February this year, a Dalit youth was attacked for selling sugarcane juice by the roadside in Hassan district. In March......