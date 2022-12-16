Why BJP’s Uniform Civil Code can never apply uniformly to all Indians

On December 9, despite vociferous protests by the Opposition, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena introduced a Private Member’s Bill in the Rajya Sabha that sought constitution of a National Inspection and Investigation Committee for preparation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and its implementation throughout India.

Over the past year, in practically every state assembly poll, the BJP has been promising this uniform, codified law to govern civil issues of marriage, divorce, maintenance and inheritance for all Indian citizens, irrespective of their religious and caste denominations or social and cultural traditions. It did so in Uttarakhand, where a high-level committee is now examining suggestions for the proposed law. The BJP has also promised a UCC in Gujarat, a state the party swept for a seventh consecutive term just a day before Meena introduced his Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The party had promised a UCC for Himachal too but lost the assembly election to the Congress.

In nearly every other state where the BJP is currently in power, its leaders have joined the chorus for implementing this controversial legislation. Opposition leaders from the so-called secular parties believe the UCC would annihilate India’s social and syncretic fabric that has already been under severe strain since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014.

BJP’s long-standing agenda