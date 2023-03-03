Why BJP wants to immortalise the ‘Queen of Pepper’ in Karnataka

“We must deal with her most carefully and diplomatically. We must be courteous, polite and diplomatic to win her to our side.”

So goes a 1591 CE Portuguese record about a queen whose kingdom stood on the banks of the Sharavathi river in Uttara Kannada district. Many centuries later, the Karnataka BJP has decided to “win to their side” the same queen.

With eyes clearly set on the upcoming state elections, as Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai presented the ₹3.09-lakh crore Karnataka budget for 2023-24, he announced an allocation of ₹8.5 crore for a memorial park in honour of Rani Chennabhairadevi, a contemporary of the Queen of England and in many respects her equal.

A follower of Jain faith, Rani Chennabhairadevi boldly handled the many challenges she faced through thought-through alliances and managed to rule her kingdom efficiently for more than 50 years without relinquishing her political, cultural or economic supremacy. She also managed to defeat the Portuguese, not once but twice, when they made attempts to take over the ports and trading activities of her territory.