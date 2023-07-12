Why BJP may not be able to wash off the stench and stains of MP’s PeeGate

Atrocities against tribals – or Dalits, for that matter, aren’t new in Madhya Pradesh. For years, the central Indian state, with a nearly 22 per cent tribal population, has retained the dubious distinction of registering the highest number of crimes against its indigenous population. The last published ‘Crime in India’ report for the year 2021, compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), shows that of a total of 8,802 cases of crimes against tribals registered across India, 2,627 cases (nearly 30 per cent) were from MP alone.

Yet, MP’s tribal population hasn’t seen any sympathy and solidarity coming from their government nor known of orders for a crackdown by the police administration against perpetrators of such atrocities, many of them repeat offenders, as records have often shown. It is, perhaps, for this reason that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s dramatic outreach to Dashmat Rawat, a Kol tribal and resident of Kubri village in Sidhi district of the state’s economically-backward Vindhyachal region, stands out as a peculiar exception to the BJP government’s otherwise cavalier apathy towards instances of crimes against adivasis.

Rawat hit national headlines last week after a video of a man urinating on him went viral on social media. The outrage on social media spiralled into fervid fury when it was revealed that the revolting act was performed by Parvesh Shukla, ‘vidhayak pratinidhi’ (MLA representative) of three-term BJP legislator from Sidhi constituency, Kedarnath Shukla, while the victim was a tribal. What followed is a lugubrious tragedy of the opportunistic political exploitation by the state’s ruling BJP as well as the principal Opposition party, the Congress, of an abhorrent incident.

https://twitter.com/ChouhanShivraj/status/1676826713454686209