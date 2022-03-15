Why a Kerala mosque is teaching girls how to swim

On February 15, four-year-old Manal Shadiya took a deep breath in a bid to get enough oxygen to her lungs, ran a short distance and jumped into the local pond. As little Shadiya swam effortlessly, having taken the plunge, numerous hopeful eyes had their gaze pinned on her in Chendamangalloor, an urbanised village in Kerala’s Kozhikode.

With her plunge into the pool, little Shadiya set into motion swimming classes for schoolgirls in her village. The classes will be free for all girls in the locality but are meant especially for girls in class 10 because knowing swimming and cycling get students bonus points for admissions to class 12.

While students pursue different life skills in Kerala, including swimming, for bonus marks, the classes being offered in Chendamangalloor are unique as they are organised by the Othayamangalam Juma Masjid. The century-old mosque is lot more than just a place of worship as it has been the centre of socio-cultural and developmental activities for decades, the latter being taken care by the mosque’s Mohalla Committee.

Even though the class is being run by a mosque, religion is no bar for those wanting to join. The organisers, however, give priority to students who are in 10th standard because they require a certificate for admission to class 12.