Who’s older? Halmidi and Talagunda locked in a battle over Kannada inscription antiquity

Halmidi is one among the 2,418 villages housed in Hassan district of Karnataka. But Halmidi isn’t just any other village. For the past nine decades, Halmidi, with a population of a little over 1,500, has enjoyed the distinction of being the place where the oldest Kannada inscription was born, dating back to 450 AD. The inscription was, in fact, named after the village itself raising its importance on the historical and cultural map of Karnataka.

But Hassan’s Halmidi has found a challenger in Shivamogga’s Talagunda. The two villages are currently locked in a paleographic debate over the antiquity of the two inscriptions.

“The inscription found in Talagunda is around 80 years older than the one that was found in Halmidi. The Talagunda inscription dates back to 370 AD,” Keshava Tirumalai, a retired superintending archaeologist of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), told The Federal.

The antiquity of Kannada has been a topic of serious discussions for over a century now.

According to linguists, Kannada has more than 2,500 years of unbroken history and it is the third oldest language, after Sanskrit and Tamil. Of the six classical languages of India declared so far, Kannada ranks third and the Union government accorded the classical language tag to Kannada in 2008.