How R Muthukannammal, the last devadasi, kept a dying art form alive

When R Muthukannammal was seven years old, she was given a mangalsutra (thaali) with beads tied in a yellow thread. The priest asked her to place it on the feet of the god for some time and then tie it around her neck. The ceremony was over, and she became a devadasi (devaradiyaar), a woman dedicated to the temples to serve the gods. A sumptuous feast followed. Muthukannammal, the last devadasi-Sadir dancer from Viralimalai, still wears that mangalsutra, a symbol of her unending love for the god.

Muthukannammal was expecting a Kalaimamani award from the Tamil Nadu state government but the central government awarded her the highest civilian award, Padma Shri, a week ago. After a week of busy media interviews and visits of officials, the 84-year-old is back to her room where old photographs of more than seven decades of her association with Sadir—a precolonial dance once performed in temples and special royal courts in Tamil Nadu—hung from the wall.

“I don’t know how to express my feelings. It (Padma Shri) is a big award. I don’t know how to write so I can express my gratitude only through Sadir, the medium that is close to my heart,” says Muthukannammal, who was under the impression that the Kalaimamani award was the biggest in the world. “I never knew the importance of Padma Shri. It was after I was informed that I was chosen for it that I learnt from my grandchildren that it is the highest civilian award in the country,” she says.

Muthukannammal was born in Viralimalai, a remote village in Pudukkottai, in 1937. She had been a devaradiyaar trained in Sadir since the age of seven, under her famous nattuvannar father Ramachandran and grandmother. Muthukannammal and her family were closely associated with temple dance practices in the Muruga temple as well as in Pudukkottai Shiva temple.