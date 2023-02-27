When Karnataka’s survivors of sexual violence broke their silence, sought justice

On a balmy February afternoon in Bengaluru, Lavanya (name changed on request), a bonded labourer from Karnataka's Mandya district, spoke about sexual assaults faced by her and her daughter while working in a granite stone quarry. An audience of around 1,000 people listening to her was left stunned and saddened by the 'horror' experienced by the mother-daughter duo.

When she took to the podium, Lavanya was wearing a mask to cover her face as she was “scared” to reveal her identity. She has been fighting a case against the perpetrators of crimes committed against her and her daughter.

Sowmya (who goes by her first name only), a women's rights activist from Mandya, who is helping Lavanya fight her case, told The Federal the accused are powerful people. “Her life is under threat so we don't want to divulge too many details about the case.”

However, in the middle of her speech, Lavanya removed her mask. She revealed her face. “It was a powerful gesture. I got goosebumps. By removing the mask, Lavanya confronted her fear. But her battle for justice and survival continues,” says Sowmya.