What was on the menu of people in the Indus Valley Civilization

There are approximately 140 Indus sites that have been excavated, but only 63 have been sampled for archaeobotanical remains the data on which has been published. Experts say that there has been a long history of archaeobotany (study of ancient plant remains) in the Indus Civilisation. Understanding this history is critical to understanding what Indus people ate.

Some studies show barley, a winter crop, was popular in the early period of the Indus Valley Civilization (IVC), according to archaeobotanist Jennifer Bates.

“It (barley) is processed at a household level in an extensive agriculture system. It shifts in the mature Harappan period towards wheat, another winter crop, and this is centralised in its processing and grown intensively. These two crops are part of the urbanisation structure and the support of urban systems during the IVC,” said Jennifer Bates, assistant professor of archaeological science, College of Humanities, Seoul National University, South Korea.

However, another change took place in the late Harappan period with the inclusion of millet.