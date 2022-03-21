What the killing fields of Bengal say about TMC rule

Sunday, March 13. Four-time Congress councillor from Jhalda, Tapan Kundu (52), was in a leisurely mood. The hustle and bustle of last month’s municipal elections that took a heavy toll on his mind and body ended recently in relief as both he and his wife emerged victorious.

The couple’s win made them important players in the formation of the Jhalda municipal board as the civic body was one of the four that threw a hung verdict, somewhat blemishing the ruling Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) free run in the polls that saw it winning 102 of the 108 civic bodies–the results of which were announced on March 2. The CPI(M) wrested one while the nascent Hamro Party won in Darjeeling town.

In the 12-member Jhalda municipal board, the TMC and the Congress won five seats each and the Independents secured two seats. The day the results were announced, an independent councillor switched sides to the TMC, leaving the power scale evenly poised.

To form the board, the state’s ruling party would now need support of at least one more councillor.