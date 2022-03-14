What next for AAP? Kejriwal must be more than Modi’s ‘benign’ version

This year is an important landmark for Arvind Kejriwal. Ten years ago in 2012, on October 2, a day consciously chosen for its symbolism, he stood alongside colleagues of the ‘India Against Corruption’ movement and declared his intentions to form a political party. It was launched on November 26, the Constitution Day, thereby establishing a symbiotic link with the Father of the Nation and the constitutional principles of India.

This is being superficially furthered now by Bhagwant Mann’s decision to take the oath of office in Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh’s birthplace, instead of the Raj Bhawan as per standard practice. Furthermore, he will direct that Punjab government offices will henceforth display pictures only of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar. Yet, as the party prepares to take a big leap it will have to demonstrate its commitment to its founding principles more in action than through symbolism.

Already, there is erosion in the spirit of collectivism that was AAP’s hallmark at the time of its foundation and there is a move towards personalisation and construction of the ‘Kejriwal cult’. Perhaps it is a shift the party has made from idealistic politics to recognition that Indian elections are personality driven, and not by issues. As a result, it is necessary to erase the image of the ‘muffler man’ as a representation of the common person and elevate the AAP leader to being a leading member of the power elite.

In a polity dominated by parties that are grand old ones, either on their own or because of drawing their legacy from decades-old parties, organisations or movements, AAP is a bit of an oddity. Its spectacular success in Punjab, a state noted for its well-established bipolar polity, is no mean achievement as it comes within less than a decade of its formation.