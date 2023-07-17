Walk in, cook, read: How Hyderabad’s Open House run by a doctor couple is healing hunger pangs

A house in Hyderabad is never locked. One can step in any time without being asked who they are or why they are visiting. The visitor can relax in the library reading any book placed on the shelf or just sit and prepare for their exams from their own study material.

The serene atmosphere with neatly arranged chairs and tables provide the perfect ambience to study and relax for those who face a lack of space in their houses. For those who want to study at night, reading lights are provided. Even WiFi is made available.

But what does one do if one suddenly feels hungry in the house? One can simply enter the well-stocked kitchen and cook a simple meal. Rice, oil, pulses, vegetables, among other ingredients are kept ready. The only condition one has to honour is that they have to wash the utensils and keep them ready for the next visitor.

The philosophy that governs this two-storey building called Open House — Andari Illu in Telugu — in the decent SBI Colony in Hyderabad’s Kothapet is that none around should feel the pangs of hunger. It is for this reason that even during the Covid 19-induced lockdown the house remained open 24x7.