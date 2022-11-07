Urdu journalism is dying, one newspaper at a time

It’s been 200 years since Urdu journalism started, but there is hardly any discussion around how from its heyday in the 19th century, it has come down to facing an existential crisis. With the political discourse veering towards giving greater importance to Hindi as the national language and relegating Urdu to the status of the language of a religious minority—the Muslims—much needs to be done to resurrect Urdu journalism from its present crisis-ridden state.

Urdu was never the language of Muslims alone, as is now commonly believed. It was......