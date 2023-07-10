Unequal, unsafe: Why girls find it difficult to log in into the digital education space

It’s been three years since 16-year-old Sumathi Raghu* last went to school. While most others of her age are continuing with their education, in a neglected hamlet in Karnataka’s Kolar district, Sumathi had to drop out of school because she had no home access to a digital device nor internet that most in the cities trawling Facebook and Insta reels survived the lockdown doing.

As the government-run school in which Sumathi was studying switched to online classes during Covid-19, Sumathi failed to attend her classes because her father, who ran a small shop in the village, couldn’t afford to buy a phone for her. “I missed my classes and did not write my exams. I couldn’t attend my classes in 2021 as well as they continued online,” she adds.

In 2022, educational institutions reopened across India. But by then Sumathi’s life had changed altogether. She had started working as a farm labourer to help her family. “My father had to shut his shop. Today, my parents and I work as farm labourers in nearby villages,” Sumathi says. While she misses her school and friends, Sumathi is glad that her younger brother (10) is still going to school because she is earning.

