Translation and State: The Mahabharata in Akbar’s court

The translation of Mahabharata from Sanskrit into Persian in the 1580s was a remarkable event. After the Persian translation was finished, emperor Jalal ud-din Akbar named it the Razmnamah (Book of War) and ordered his adviser and courtier Abu al-Fazl ibn Mubarak to write a preface. In 1587, Abu al-Fazl, author of the Akbarnamah, completed his preface to the Persian translation of Mahabharata. The recently published Translation and State: The Mahabharata at the Mughal Court, edited by Michael Willis,......