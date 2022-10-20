Tourist rush in Ladakh is tightening the noose around the black-necked crane

For years, Tresing Dorjey’s (name changed) life has depended on nature lovers and travel enthusiasts deciding to traverse the difficult terrain of Ladakh for the thrill, adventure and cultural experience it offers.

The pandemic thus served as a huge jolt to Tresing as the travel industry took one of the worst hits from Covid. But this summer, after two years of Covid curbs, as people began to flock in unprecedented numbers to the Union Territory, Tresing, a small-time tourist guide from Thukje village of Tso Kar area of eastern Ladakh, also known as Changthang, found himself deeply concerned and worried.

Many tourists visit Changthang’s wetlands to spend hours......