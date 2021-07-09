There’s no stopping these women mountaineers scaling the Everest

For Sikkim’s 36-year-old Manita Pradhan, climbing Mount Everest has always been a dream—but incredibly difficult. Caught by gale-force winds and heavy snow caused by cyclones, Yaas and Tautkae, her trip from the base camp was thwarted twice.

“In my first attempt, I returned from Camp 3. The second time, I turned back from Yellow Band,” Manita recalls. Yellow band—a steep, pale yellow-brown limestone rock—is the first rock a climber touches enroute the Everest.

Finally, after climbing nine straight hours from Camp 4—the final camp on the Nepal side—she reached the summit on June 1 at 5 am.

Once she reached the top of the 8850-metre peak, she was flooded with mixed emotions of joy, relief and godly reverence. After all, she had been trying for 10–12 years and it had become difficult for her to afford travel.