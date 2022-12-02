The truth of development for tribal populations under Gujarat model

In August 2021, when a 25-year-old Aabha (name changed) complained of uneasiness and pain in the stomach early in her pregnancy, the family tried to bring her some relief using home remedies at the Mathasar village in Dediapada taluka of Narmada district. After momentary relief, the pain and uneasiness returned for Aabha with increased vigour. By then a few neighbours had gathered at Aabha’s house. It was clear she had to be taken to hospital without any delay. What stood in the way of the village and......