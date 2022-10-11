The longest kiss: How actor Devika Rani survived a Bombay of yore

When Mahatma Gandhi was busy launching the Civil Disobedience Movement against the British in India in 1930, an Indian couple in England was working overtime to introduce exotic Indian films to the international market.

Himanshu Rai, a pioneer in making Indian silent films — Light of Asia and Throw of Dice — for the international market, and Devika Rani, the great-grand niece of Rabindranath Tagore, had met and fallen in love in England. Rai, launched the ethereal looking Devika in films as a heroine and she made her debut in the talkie film, Karma (1933), two years after India’s first talkie Alam Ara (1931). The film, an Indo-British-German production, premiered in London and the......