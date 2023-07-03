The laughter revolution: How women satirists harness humour for activism

When tomato prices shot up across the country recently, a 22-year-old political satirist on social media, who goes by the handle @therantinggola, put out a short video on her account, in which she parodies Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, mimicking her accent to explain the Centre’s decision to increase the price of tomatoes, and linking it to the ‘Laal Salaam’ of the Communists, the ‘anti-national’ Kissan (extrapolated to mean farmers) who make the red ketchup, and Italy, the country of Sonia Gandhi’s origins.

https://twitter.com/therantinggola/status/1673655756195856387

Earlier, when the nation mourned the loss of innocent lives after the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, @therantinggola reacted to the tragedy with a serious video, in which she highlighted the need for accountability, lambasting Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two-and-a-half-minute-long unscripted video makes a departure from her usual comedic approach. It took barely an hour to write, shoot and upload, unlike her other videos, which take up to 10 hours. “It’s easier to talk in a serious tone,” the satirist tells The Federal.

https://twitter.com/therantinggola/status/1665000697148866560