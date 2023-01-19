The fault in our calendars: How Pongal shifted from January 14 to January 15?

This year Pongal was celebrated on January 15. For most, who grew between 1940s and 2000s, it was January 14 which became synonymous with Pongal, with the festival advancing by a day occasionally during leap years. But now, Pongal falls more often on January 15 than January 14. What many may not know is that there was a time when Pongal was celebrated even on January 13.

About a hundred years ago, Pongal was observed on January 13 in 1901 and 1905 and on the 14th in 1902, 1903, and 1904. In 2015, 2019, 2023, January 15 marked Pongal. In 2024 and 2027 too Pongal would be celebrated the same day but for the intervening years — 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2025 and 2026 — January 14 is the day.

So, what brings about this change?

Short answer: incorrect computation computation of the panchāngam.